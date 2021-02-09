Fire-damaged Rhiw Goch Inn near Trawsfynydd to be rebuilt
Plans to rebuild a fire-ravaged pub have been given the green light by Snowdonia national park planners.
Large parts of the Grade II-listed 16th Century Rhiw Goch Inn near Trawsfynydd were destroyed in the blaze in October 2018.
New proposals approved by planning officers would see the pub rebuilt to include three holiday lets.
Twelve full-time jobs would be created by the development, according to the planning documents.
"The Rhiw Goch Inn suffered a devastating fire in October 2018," the supporting documents say, blaming a fault with an electric heater in the kitchen, part of a 1930s extension.
"The fire spread rapidly causing extensive damage to all areas, with exception of the bee holes and gatehouse."
The application said the owner "appreciates, despite the extent of fire damage, that a lot of the important features detailed within the listed building description survive".
"The owner's proposals therefore, look to enhance and preserve these features.
"Externally, the fire offers the opportunity to enhance the building's significance, through repair using historic materials and techniques."
Three self-contained short-term holiday lets would be added, hoping to "bring more visitors to the area and increase tourism to Snowdonia National Park".
The owner claimed the flats would have "little impact on the heritage asset and that the Rhiw Goch Inn will still retain all of its cultural and historical significance".
Among the conditions of the approval are that all roof coverings shall be covered with blue-grey natural mineral slates from the nearby Cwt y Bugail quarry, or those of equivalent colour, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.