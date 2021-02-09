North Wales carer sent sexually motivated texts about girls
A children's care home worker told people he fantasised in graphic terms about having sex with young girls, a fitness to practise hearing has found.
A three-person Social Care Wales panel found eight charges against Thomas Philip Cross proved.
Mr Cross, 28, was a residential carer at a home for vulnerable boys of secondary school age from 2018.
It has been recommended that Mr Cross be found unfit to practise and the panel is considering its findings.
Mr Cross did not attend the remote hearing, nor was he represented.
'Highly inappropriate'
He was alleged to have engaged in inappropriate phone and text conversations in November and December 2019, with someone known as Person A, with whom he was having a relationship.
In these conversations, Mr Cross outlined his fantasies about having sex with young girls.
This was repeated in February and March 2020 with a former girlfriend, known as Person B.
Panel chairwoman Farida Aslam said it was "abundantly clear" that Mr Cross had been talking about having sex with a child and described the language he used as "highly inappropriate".
Person B contacted the police about Mr Cross's comments.
On Monday the hearing heard North Wales Police had investigated, but found no evidence Mr Cross had acted on these fantasies, and no criminal changes were brought.
Four charges alleging Mr Cross had text and phone conversations with Person A and Person B, on two separate occasions with each, were all found proved.
An allegation that he was dishonest and, or, lacking integrity was also found proved, as was a charge that the inappropriate messages and conversations were sexually motivated.
Drink driving charge
The panel also decided Mr Cross had provided false and, or, misleading information to both his employer and Social Care Wales about a drink driving conviction in 2011.
He had been arrested on a slip road to the Mersey tunnels in a car with burst tyres and damaged suspension, but told his employer he was charged after being found in his parked car with the engine running so he could use the heater to keep warm.
The panel said that what he had told his employers at the home and Social Care Wales in his registration application were "manifestly different" to the real circumstances of his conviction.
Delme Griffiths, who has presented the case to the panel on behalf of Social Care Wales, has asked the panel to find that the details of the case show that Mr Cross is unfit to practise on the grounds of his serious misconduct.
The panel is considering its findings.