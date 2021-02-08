Covid: Hundreds of south Wales rule-breakers fined
Hundreds of Covid fines were handed out across south Wales at the weekend, 61 of which were to those at house parties in one area of Cardiff.
Others caught breaching the rules, include a hairdresser who was still working and three men who tried to flee after being found playing football.
Ch Supt Andy Valentine, of South Wales Police, said that "such flagrant breaches cannot be tolerated".
Wales is currently under level four lockdown restrictions.
Police said the majority of fines issued at the weekend were for gatherings and parties but patrols of popular parks and beauty spots also resulted in a number of penalties for travel breaches.
In the Cathays area of Cardiff, a total of 61 fines were handed out to people attending seven different house parties.
Police said high visibility patrols - many in response to concerns raised by local residents - were carried out in various areas including Cosmeston Lakes and Penarth Marina.
In Porthcawl, an operation to prevent non-essential travel resulted in 11 fines being issued. Leaflets reminded motorists of the restrictions were also left on dozens of parked or unattended vehicles and a car was also seized.
Among those fined at the weekend:
- Three men who tried to flee after they were found playing a football match in Bute Park
- One for a woman who invited a mobile nail technician to her home in Fairwater
- Three men who gathered at Barry flat
- Four people found at a house in Barry
- Two women who hired a flat in Splott "to chill"
- Nine for a house party in Trowbridge
- Ten for people at a house party in Fairwater
- Seven for those at a 60th birthday party in Barry
- Nine for those at a house party in Llanrumney
- Five for a group gathering to watch the rugby in Killay, Swansea
- Six for a gathering at an address in Penlan, Swansea
Ch Supt Andy Valentine said: "The vast majority of people are continuing to do the right thing and are making sacrifices to protect themselves, their loved ones and the NHS. We cannot afford to undo all the progress that has been made to date."
Councillor Rob Jones, leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, said: "Those who flout the rules while we are going through the pandemic may not only be harming themselves and their families but the public at large and they are also harming the NHS."
