Harry Baker murder case: Accused 'having sex' at time of killing
- Published
A man accused of murdering a teenager told police he was at home having sex with his girlfriend at the time of the killing.
Harry Baker, 17, from Cardiff, was stabbed nine times in a Barry Docks shipping container yard in August 2019.
Six men and a youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny murder.
But questioned at Newport Crown Court, defendant Peter McCarthy admitted being at the shipping compound, and insisted he had no part in the attack.
The jury heard Mr McCarthy told police when interviewed that his former partner Sarah Baker was his "alibi".
Ms Baker has since died.
The court heard Mr McCarthy told police in interview: "That's all I'm willing to say, I was in bed with Sarah."
But prosecutor Paul Lewis QC accused the defendant of repeatedly lying to the police.
Mr Lewis said: "You were in a locked yard with a piece of wood in your hand, you didn't tell them that did you?"
The defendant replied: "No."
Giving evidence in court, he admitted to being "at the scene".
He added: "I never seen the kid get stabbed or let alone murdered."
The court was told Mr McCarthy has carried out hundreds of drug deals and he said some people carry weapons "just as a front".
He said there were about 20 dealers in Barry, but turf wars "don't go on" in the town.
"It's not like London," he added.
Mr McCarthy was asked about the moment before Mr Baker was "ambushed".
The prosecutor said: "You're on the phone to his attackers aren't you?"
Mr McCarthy denied there was an ambush, adding: "You're trying to paint it out as something it's not."
The trial continues.