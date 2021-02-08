Covid: Fire service to help with vaccine roll-out
Fire crews will be helping with the coronavirus vaccine roll out across some parts of Wales.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is working with Hywel Dda University Health Board in Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.
The health board has been looking for help to get people to and from mass vaccination centres.
It aims to tackle challenges it has faced vaccinating about 20,000 people aged over 70.
The announcement comes as figures show more than 600,000 people in the top priority groups have now been given their first doses of Covid vaccines in Wales.
By the end of January, Hywel Dda had administered just under 50,000 first doses of the vaccine, accounting for 12.4% of the area's population.
Chris Davies, chief fire officer for the fire service, said: "Whilst we already collaborate with the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust, this opportunity allows us to expand our assistance further within the health arena.
"Our relationship with the people we serve puts us in a unique position."