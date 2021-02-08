BBC News

Wrexham crash: Woman dies days after car hits house

image captionThe crash happened on the A539 in Overton, Wrexham, at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday

A woman who was left in a critical condition after her car crashed into a house in north Wales has died.

The crash involving a silver Vauxhall Zafira, happened on the A539 at Overton in Wrexham on Wednesday at 19:30 GMT, North Wales Police said.

The woman, who has been named as 36-year-old Adrianna Dereszewicz, from Ellesmere, Shropshire, had been airlifted to hospital in Stoke.

Police said she died on Friday and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

