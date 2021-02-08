Pontypool man, 70, charged with woman's murder
A 70-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Pontypool.
Linda Maggs, 74, was "found unresponsive" at an address in Sebastopol at about 09:20 GMT on Saturday. She was pronounced dead by paramedics.
A man from the Cwmbran area was charged on Sunday and will appear before Newport Magistrates Court later.
Gwent Police is investigating the murder and has appealed to the public for any information.
