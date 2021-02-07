Covid: Colleges to get extra £29m to help students
Further education colleges are to get an extra £29m to help students get their qualifications during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The majority of this - £26.5m - will go toward helping those on vocational courses.
An extra £2.5m is for colleges and trainers to provide extra mental health support for learners.
The funding is in addition to £23m announced by the Welsh Government to support colleges in July.
The news comes after it was announced some vocational learners will return to college after half-term.
Education minister Kirsty Williams said: "It's important we take action to support this year's students, so they can go on to their next stage of education, training or work as they had planned.
"We are working with colleges to plan a safe, socially distanced return for the vocational students who need it most."
ColegauCymru, a charity which promotes further education, welcomed the cash.
Chairman Guy Lacey said he was "heartened" by the announcement.
And chief executive, Iestyn Davies, said: "We continue to be grateful to the minister and government colleagues in their proactive approach."