Covid-19: Police crack down on Penarth lockdown breakers
Police have been on the streets of a seaside town to deter visitors as residents claim they have been overrun by lockdown breakers.
Police stopped traffic in Penarth as householders expressed worries about numbers on the narrow streets.
Jayne Harding said on one 75 people were passing homes in just 15 minutes.
She said she would welcome them when there was not a pandemic. "But this Covid is a completely different kettle of fish," she said.
"People are coming in cars with four or five occupants and dogs, bikes the lot," she said.
"The marina right now is full right now with cars."
The retired teacher, who lives in Penarth Marina, said residents "could not, literally, go out the front door."
"We can't cross the pavement because of the numbers," she added.
Police across Wales have been urging the public not to visit beauty spots to exercise.
South Wales Police urged potential visitors to stay away from the area, as well as from Barry Island and Ogmore-by-Sea.
"Please don't travel to the Vale of Glamorgan for exercise," the force said on Twitter.
It said it was working with Vale of Glamorgan council to enforce Covid-19 restrictions.
Officers were called to a party last night in #Sandfields #Swansea + issued 13 fixed penalty notices for breaching covid regulations. Booking a local Airbnb for a party is irresponsible. One female also being dealt with for obstructing a police officer #notacceptable ^5701 ^5634 pic.twitter.com/yHWrdCjdYL— South Wales Police Swansea (@SWPSwansea) February 6, 2021
In Swansea, a house party in an Airbnb property was broken up.
Thirteen revellers were fined and one woman is facing further action amidst allegations of obstruction.
Police brought the party to an end after attending the property in Sandfields.
"Booking a local Airbnb for a party is irresponsible," South Wales Police wrote on Twitter.
"One female also being dealt with for obstructing a police officer."
In Quaker's Yard, in Treharris, the force said it was working to deter off-road bikers.
It said: "(We) are on patrols with the joint enforcement team today following numerous complaints of Covid travel restriction breaches and off road motorbike annoyance."
North Wales Police urged rugby fans to stay at home and enjoy the weekend's Six Nations matches within coronavirus regulations.
"You may not be going to the stadium to soak up the atmosphere, or meeting your mates in the pub but you can still enjoy the matches by staying at home," the force wrote on Twitter.
"Help stop the spread by staying within your household."
Dyfed-Powys Police shared a similar message on the social network.
"Enjoy the #SixNations a little differently this time," it said.
"Watch the matches at home with your household only, with your friends on video call perhaps."
What are the travel restrictions in Wales?
Under the current rules people should stay at home and may only travel for "essential reasons".
That might include work and for caring responsibilities. International travel is also not permitted.
People are allowed out of their homes to exercise, for unlimited times and periods each day, while Wales remains in level four lockdown, but must maintain social distancing.
People are not allowed to travel to exercise.