Covid: Fines issued for rugby and birthday party breaches
Police broke up two house parties and issued 15 fines following breaches in Covid lockdown rules in Swansea.
Nine people were fined for watching the England v Scotland rugby match at a house in Uplands on Saturday.
And six people were also given fixed penalties after South Wales Police broke up a birthday party in Ynystawe.
People are required to stay home and only mix with their household or support bubble, with £60 fines issued for breaches in lockdown rules.
Police tweeted about both parties on Saturday evening advising people to "stay home".
Officers also stopped traffic in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, as householders expressed worries about numbers of people on its narrow streets on Saturday.
Jayne Harding said on one road, 75 people passed homes in just 15 minutes.
She said she would welcome them when there was not a pandemic. "But this Covid is a completely different kettle of fish," she said.
People are advised not to travel to exercise outdoors, with restrictions on all but essential travel.
