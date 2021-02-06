Wales weather warning of snow and ice
People in parts of eastern Wales should be prepared for some disruption to travel from snow and ice, the Met Office has warned.
It has issued a yellow warning from 21:00 GMT on Saturday until 10:00 on Sunday.
Up to 1.5in (4cm) of snow could fall on higher ground, forecasters said.
The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Denbighshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen and Wrexham.
