Man, 39, killed in car crash on A472 in Caerphilly

image captionGwent Police were called to the incident on the A472 between Nelson and Ystrad Mynach at 01:50 GMT on Wednesday

A 39-year old driver has died in a road crash in Caerphilly.

The man was declared dead at the scene after police received a report of a black Vauxhall Corsa leaving the road.

It happened on the A472 between Nelson and Ystrad Mynach at 01:50 GMT on Wednesday.

The family of the man, from Pontypool, is being supported by officers. Gwent Police believe the car was also involved in a crash at about 21:15 GMT on Tuesday.

The force is appealing for witnesses.

