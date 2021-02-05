Man, 39, killed in car crash on A472 in Caerphilly
A 39-year old driver has died in a road crash in Caerphilly.
The man was declared dead at the scene after police received a report of a black Vauxhall Corsa leaving the road.
It happened on the A472 between Nelson and Ystrad Mynach at 01:50 GMT on Wednesday.
The family of the man, from Pontypool, is being supported by officers. Gwent Police believe the car was also involved in a crash at about 21:15 GMT on Tuesday.
The force is appealing for witnesses.
