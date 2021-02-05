Harry Baker murder case: Accused 'did not see anyone being killed'
- Published
A man accused of murdering a teenager has told jurors he did not see anyone being killed.
Harry Baker, 17, from Cardiff, was stabbed nine times in a Barry Docks shipping container yard in August 2019.
Six men and a boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny murder.
One of the men, Peter McCarthy, 36, told Newport Crown Court he had been "wrecked" the night before Mr Baker's body was found. He added: "I never seen anyone getting murdered".
The court has previously heard from a witness who said she overheard Mr McCarthy say: "I think he's dead, they've stabbed him, they've stabbed him."
Mr McCarthy said "no" when asked if he remembered saying it.
The court also heard about a car journey Mr McCarthy made with his former partner to buy drugs in Newport, during which he said he received a phone call telling him two of his co-defendants had been arrested for murder.
'Couldn't process it'
He told jurors he remembered saying to his former partner: "Obviously I'm going to get nicked then because I was with them, and basically I'll tell the truth".
He added he "didn't know what to think, my head fell off" and "I couldn't process it".
He said he remembered saying to his former partner: "I seen Clifford throw the knife in the bush".
Mr McCarthy told jurors: "I didn't see anything, I didn't know anyone had been stabbed."
He added "I never seen anyone getting murdered".
The trial continues.