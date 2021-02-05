Covid: Army presence doubles to aid vaccine jab rollout
The number of armed forces personnel deployed to Wales to help the rollout of Covid vaccines is set to more than double.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said a further 96 would join the 92 already deployed in Wales from Saturday.
The new deployment includes up to 20 defence medics who will lead teams of local vaccinators.
Defence Minister James Heappey said he was "proud" the armed forces and NHS were working "so closely together".
It follows a Military Aid to the Civilian Authorities (MACA) request from the Welsh Government which was approved by Mr Heappey and Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.
The 92 service personnel who have been supporting Welsh Government since early January are expected to complete their duties on 28 February, with the latest deployment due to finish at the end of April.
'Crucial role'
The UK government has also provided an additional two military planners to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in north Wales to assist with the planning of the vaccination programme until mid-March.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said: "The vaccines represent the light at the end of the tunnel and their rapid rollout across the UK will help us regain normality as soon as possible - the British armed forces are vital in this effort."
There are more than 5,000 personnel supporting 74 Covid-19 tasks in the UK and abroad, including the vaccine rollout, NHS support and community testing across the UK, the MoD said.
As well as assisting the vaccine rollout in Wales, they have supported the Welsh Ambulance Service with more than 90 ambulance drivers and defence medics.