Complaints from Gwynedd residents 'soar' over RAF's 'noisy' planes
MPs have called on the RAF to make changes to training aircraft after complaints about noise from residents.
Arfon MP Hywel Williams said he was given assurances over a year ago safety equipment would be added so more flights could be made over the sea.
The Texan T1 has been operating from RAF Valley on Anglesey for almost two years, but the changes have not been made.
The RAF said making the modifications was a priority.
They can currently only conduct limited flight over water due to issues with the onboard life raft, harness, and life jacket.
"The RAF need to train their pilots of course," said Mr Williams.
"But it is high time for them to act and give proper attention to the impact on local people and the future visitor economy in Snowdonia, already struggling due to the pandemic.
"The Ministry of Defence concedes that these aircraft are currently unable to fully operate over water. This prompts the obvious question, why on earth did they buy them like this in the first place, especially given that their main base is on an island that is surrounded by water."
Residents in parts of Gwynedd have described hearing "a constant howling noise" when the aircraft are in flight.
Both Mr Williams and Dwyfor Meirionydd MP Liz Saville Roberts say complaints "have soared" recently, with more people working from home during lockdown.
Huw Jones, who lives in Llanllechid, near Bethesda, Gwynedd, said: "It's got worse recently. I think we're noticing it more during lockdown.
"If we open the window, we hear the noise all day, a couple of times a week."
The RAF said that making the modifications to the aircraft was "a priority" but could not say when the work would be carried out.
A spokesman said: "When practicable, RAF Valley distributes Texan training to as many areas as possible.
"We are also continuing to work hard to remove remaining restrictions that reduce overwater activity."