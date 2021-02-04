Two arrests after gun shots fired at Aberdare house
- Published
Two people have been arrested after gun shots were fired at a house in Aberdare.
A property on Windsor Street, Trecynon, was targeted at 21:30 GMT on Monday, and men, aged 56, from Aberdare and 30, from Pontypridd, have been arrested.
Det Insp Lianne Rees said nobody was hurt and crimes involving firearms were "very rare".
A white BMW was seized and South Wales Police appealed for witnesses and anyone who saw the vehicle in the area.
"Thankfully, nobody was hurt during the incident," Det Insp Rees added.
"Crimes involving firearms are extremely rare here, and we appreciate this is concerning for residents."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.