Swansea: Man, 65, killed in single-vehicle crash
- Published
A 65-year-old man has died following a crash in Swansea.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene after a single vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of Mayals Road and Fairwood Road.
Emergency services were called shortly before 10:45 GMT, with the road closed near the junction for several hours, while police carried out inquires.
Officers are appealing for witnesses who saw the crash or how the blue Toyota Yaris was being driven.
"We keen to speak to a female motorist who was wearing a brown coat and possibly driving a small red car, and a man who both helped to get the driver out of the car and began CPR, but left the location before the arrival of a police officer," the force said.