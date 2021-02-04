Wrexham crash: Woman critical after car hits house
A woman is in a critical condition after being airlifted to hospital when her car crashed into a house in north Wales.
The crash happened on the A539 in Overton, Wrexham, at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, North Wales Police said.
The driver, aged in her 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in Stoke by air ambulance.
Sgt Nicky Collins said the car was travelling from the Wrexham direction and appealed for witnesses.