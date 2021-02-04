I'm A Celebrity: Ant and Dec 'happy' to return to Wales
- Published
I'm A Celebrity stars Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly would be "very happy" if the show returns to Wales.
The hit ITV programme usually sends celebrities to the Australian Jungle - but the Covid pandemic led to the 20th series being staged at Gwrych Castle in Abergele.
McPartlin told Digital Spy he would happily stay in the UK, although the weather was an issue.
"We'd happily go back there. We'd miss the sunshine, mind." he said.
Welsh welcome
McPartlin said they were "welcomed" in Wales.
"There were cardboard cut-outs of me and Dec in the butcher's, and the local school did a tribute," he said.
"If during coronavirus we have to stay put and do it in Wales again, I'd be very happy,"
Donnelly added: "The people in Wales were lovely. They made us feel very welcome.
"I had a lovely time. I will miss the sunshine, but I will not miss the jetlag of coming back from Australia.
"I'd love to go back to Oz. But if we had to go back to Wales, I wouldn't be disappointed."
The last series of the programme saw podcast host Giovanna Fletcher crowned Queen of the Castle rather than the jungle.
A million more viewers than in 2019 watched the launch episode, and ratings stayed consistently high, with large parts of the public stuck at home because of the Covid outbreak.
The format of the show remained similar, with celebrities facing a series of gruesome challenges - although the Bushtucker Trials looked a little different.
Shooting in the UK meant most of the trials took place indoors and were filmed late at night after the show came off air.
The series has been so successful ITV bosses have said they are open to the idea of keeping the next instalment in Wales, depending on the circumstances.
