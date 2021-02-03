BBC News

Cardiff bus driver opts to face jury over motorcyclist death

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe collision happened on the junction of James Street and Mount Stuart Street in Cardiff Bay in April

A bus driver accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving has elected to have the case heard by a jury in crown court.

Michael Clarke, 34, from Canton in Cardiff, died in a collision with a bus in Cardiff Bay on 3 April.

Driver Charles Debreau, 63, from the Pentwyn area of the city, did not enter a plea during the hearing at Merthyr Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The case was transferred to Cardiff Crown Court and listed for 3 March.

Causing death by careless driving is a so-called either-way offence in which a defendant can either be tried in a magistrates' court or by a jury in a crown court.

