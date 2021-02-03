Harry Baker murder: Accused 'feared other defendants'
A man accused of murdering a teenager told a court he picked up a plank of wood in case his co-defendants attacked him - not to attack the boy.
Harry Baker, 17, from Cardiff, was stabbed nine times in a shipping container yard in August 2019.
Six men and a boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, deny murder at Newport Crown Court.
Defendant Ryan Palmer, 34, told the jury on Wednesday he had no intention of harming Mr Baker.
He said he joined the group of defendants that chased Harry to the docks because he had bought drugs off two of them but not received them.
"All I had on my mind was drugs," Mr Palmer said.
Mr Palmer said he bought drugs from Mr Baker hours before he was stabbed to death in Barry Docks.
The court heard Mr Palmer had a significantly below average intellectual ability and was helped by an intermediary.
Mr Palmer told Ignatius Hughes QC, defending, he bought drugs off Mr Baker several times in the same day before his death.
He said he bought them, then celebrated the birthday of another defendant, Raymond Thompson.
Mr Palmer said he was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) when he was 11, and attended the Amelia Trust Farm - which he described as a "school for people with difficulties" - for much of his secondary schooling.
Drugs 'quality'
Mr Hughes said it was a place where Mr Palmer looked after animals.
Mr Palmer said he had been using heroin and crack since he was 15 or 16, and would be paid £50 to help his father in his painting and decorating business and also received state benefit payments.
On 27 August, the day before Mr Baker's body was discovered, he said a friend of his was told about the "quality" of Mr Baker's drugs.
Mr Palmer bought drugs off Mr Baker and his friend more than once that day, he said, and "went out and seen them on the hill".
He said he also "scored" drugs in Cardiff that day and off two other defendants, Leon Symons and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named.
All the defendants deny murder.
The case continues.