Covid: Wales 'not ready' for full school reopening
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Wales is "not yet in a position" to allow all pupils to return to school, the education minister has said.
Kirsty Williams confirmed pupils aged three to seven would be back at school from 22 February, along with some older children on vocational courses.
But no timetable has yet been given for the return of other children.
Ms Williams added there were no plans to vaccinate teachers ahead of other priority groups, as Wales recorded its highest daily jab total.
Announcing the news, Ms Williams said: "Sadly, we are not yet in a position to be able to see a full return to school for every learner."
She said the fall in Covid-19 case numbers since December meant there was "sufficient headroom for us to bring back some of our learners in a phased, flexible and progressive way".
The case rate for Wales has fallen to 130 cases per 100,000 people, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
The reproduction (R) number, which is the estimated number of people subsequently infected by each new coronavirus case, was between 0.7 and 0.9, Chris Jones, Wales' deputy chief medical officer said.
He said cases were lower now than at any time when schools were open.
Teaching staff will now be tested twice weekly for Covid, and £5m will be spent on face coverings and other equipment.
Ms Williams added: "We have prioritised our youngest learners because of the favourable evidence on transmission in younger children, and also because we know they find it difficult to learn remotely.
"I must be absolutely clear - we are told time and time again that our education premises are safe, but it is the added movement around them that contributes to the R number. "
"So I must make a plea to all learners, parents and carers, please continue to follow the guidelines.
"By following the guidance restricting contact with others, we are ensuring children and young people are able to do what we all want, which is to be back learning with their friends."
'Sensible first step'
Ms Williams said the Welsh Government "hoped to be able to give an indication" of when older students may be able to return at the next review of Wales' coronavirus restrictions on 19 February.
Eithne Hughes, director of the Association of School and College Leaders Cymru, said: "Allowing the youngest pupils to return to the school environment that is so important to their development is a sensible first step towards seeing schools in Wales fully reopen.
"We do remain concerned that, although the overall figures are positive, there are still parts of Wales with significantly higher rates of infection than others and urgent consideration should be given to a more nuanced approach to bringing pupils back in those areas."
Meanwhile, the NEU Cymru union said it expected to meet the Welsh Government next week to "ensure robust mitigation measures are put in place" to protect staff.
Ms Williams said the Welsh Government would also outline further plans in the "short, medium and long term" to help pupils catch up on lost education.
She said the government was "particularly worried about our more disadvantaged children" but did not provide any further detail or timescales.
She said more than 1,000 teachers and teaching assistants had already been hired "as extra members of staff supporting our children".
Masks at gates
Ms Williams also urged parents to stick to Wales' coronavirus guidelines on the school run when their children returned.
She said parents needed to keep social distancing and wearing masks when dropping off and picking up their children.
"It's the activity around schools that cause us the greatest levels of concern," she said.
She added teachers and local authorities had done an "excellent job" in making sure school premises were safe.
Ms Williams also said teachers would not be vaccinated ahead of other priority groups, despite calls for them to moved up the queue.
Experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended nine groups go first, starting with NHS staff and the over-80s.
Ms Williams said it would be "strange" for the Welsh Government to ignore the advice of the JVCI.
More than 523,000 people have now received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Wales - which is about one in six people.
'Need to be creative'
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said the decision to hire an extra 1,000 teaching staff was "absolutely nowhere near enough".
He said: "We know from the evidence that the potential impact on this Covid generation will last potentially through their entire lives.
"So we need to get those new teachers and new teaching assistants into schools now, and we need to be creative - why not volunteers, suitably accredited, as part of a national mission on literacy and numeracy? I'm sure that's something we could all get behind."
Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said ministers should clarify if unions had agreed it was safe for their members to return.
He said: "We've been here before back in the summer term, when schools were reopening - the minister had one ambition, and unions had another ambition, and in the end the schools stayed shut.
"We don't want to see that being repeated after February half-term."