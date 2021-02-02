Wrexham teaching assistant 'faked Dirty Dancing knee injury'
A teaching assistant faked a knee injury she claimed she got while recreating a Dirty Dancing dance move, a misconduct hearing has been told.
Rachel Davies, 29, who worked at Wrexham Early Years Centre, took sick leave after saying she had tried to copy the lift scene from the 1987 film.
However, she was spotted by a colleague dancing in a Snapchat video, the hearing was told.
Ms Davies is also accused of breaking the school's social media policy.
The hearing was told Ms Davies had said she was trying to recreate a famous dance lift carried out by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the film when she became injured.
The Education Workforce Council disciplinary hearing heard Ms Davies, a classroom assistant for 10 years, took sick leave in 2019.
But the school investigated after concerns were raised by other staff members.
'Hopping on one leg'
Teacher Rachel Costeloe, who had been asked to investigate the case, told the hearing: "A staff member had seen a video on Snapchat of Davies dancing. It was posted by her partner.
"The video was concerning as it showed that Davies could dance on her knee despite her saying she could not work on it.
"During my meeting with her, she admitted that she was the person in the video."
Ms Davies claimed she was just hopping on one leg but Ms Costeloe told the hearing she could see her clearly running on two legs.
Ms Davies also admitted to Ms Costeloe that she was in touch with parents on social media despite it being school policy that staff would not interact with parents in that way.
Ms Costeloe told the hearing: "Davies was a part of those discussions and was aware of the policy."
'Posted letters online'
She added: "During my meeting she confirmed she was in touch with parents at the school on social media."
Ms Davies is also accused of posting letters from her employer, Wrexham council, on social media with comments including swearing about being fined in relation to her daughter and school.
The hearing was told Ms Davies, who did not attend the remote hearing, had admitted the allegations against her.
Her conduct is alleged to have amounted to unacceptable professional conduct.
The hearing in Cardiff continues.