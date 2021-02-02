Tenby's Castle Beach: Winds blow sand into 4ft-high step
- Published
Strong winds have caused sand to pile up into a 4ft-high "cliff" on a beach in Pembrokeshire.
Photographer Gillian Mackay spotted the unusual scenes when she was at Tenby's Castle Beach on Monday.
One Facebook user suggested a machine could have been responsible but the council said it was "entirely natural."
Ms Mackay said some sand had been blown from further along from South Beach to make the ridge, which she said was created "almost overnight".
"I'm not sure how long it will stay like that," she said.
"The tides are getting smaller so it will be there for a while, perhaps until the next spring tide."
"There was a dog down there today enjoying himself, jumping down on to the beach and the children have been enjoying it," Ms Mackay said.
She urged walkers to take care when in the area.
"I suppose if you came down in the dark, down the slipway and past the cafe, and were not concentrating you might fall off," said Ms Mackay.
A Pembrokeshire Council spokesman said: "The movement of sand is an entirely natural response to the storms that we experience.
"Localised movements are a short-term effect.
"It is likely to continue to move around at the next big tide if it coincided with stormy weather."