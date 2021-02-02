Salvation Army denies trans prejudice after Michael Sheen tweet
- Published
A charity has denied discriminating against trans people after a donation by actor Michael Sheen drew criticism.
Sheen tweeted to encourage people to donate to the Salvation Army's fund for people flooded out of their homes in Skewen, Neath Port Talbot.
Several people responded claiming the charity discriminated against LGBT people, prompting the Hollywood star to tweet the charity for a response.
It said it served people "regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity".
The actor, who grew up in Port Talbot, tweeted the charity: "I've donated to the Skewen Temple as they're raising money to help those affected by the recent flooding.
"I've been told trans people can't receive aid from you. Is that true and if so why? Thanks."
He was praised by many followers for asking the questions.
The charity responded: "Thanks so much for your donation.
"We welcome and serve people regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, race, religion or ethnicity.
"Anyone who comes to us will be helped, based on their need and our capacity."
Sheen replied he was "very glad to know what you are aiming for in terms of equality of support free of discrimination".
He added: "I've been really disturbed by the responses that claim otherwise and while you are a large and global charity I'm sure you would want to look into that."
'Confusion and misinformation'
In November last year, the Salvation Army said it "strongly objected to being presented as homophobic or transphobic" after US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A changed its charitable giving policies after being criticised by LGBT activists.
When asked about the latest claims made on Twitter, the Salvation Army's Secretary for Communications, Lieut-Colonel Dean Pallant said: "It is clear there is some confusion and misinformation circulating about the Salvation Army discriminating against people in the provision of services.
"I restate our firm position that the Salvation Army sees the person and their needs first and foremost.
"Not only do we want to reassure people of our focus, which is to help the most vulnerable people in society regardless of who they are, but we also want to stop misinformation from preventing someone coming forward to us for help."
He said the Salvation Army was "an inclusive church and charity" that "stands against homophobia and transphobia".
He added many people who are LGBT+ worshipped, worked, volunteered or donated to the charity.