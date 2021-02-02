Covid: Worst week for coronavirus deaths in north Wales
By Steve Duffy
BBC News
- Published
Covid-19 was involved in 41.5% of all deaths in Wales in the latest week - the highest proportion in the pandemic.
It was also by far the worst week for deaths in north Wales, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.
Three quarters of the region's 102 deaths were in Wrexham and Flintshire, Covid-19 hotspots in recent weeks.
The figures show there were 447 deaths involving Covid-19 across Wales for the week ending 22 January.
This is 20 fewer than last week, which was the highest recorded during any week of the pandemic.
It was still the third highest total registered during the pandemic but the first time the weekly total has fallen since 4 December.
The total number of deaths occurring involving Covid-19 in Wales has now risen to 6,473 people.
What has happened in different parts of Wales?
The Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board area in north Wales - with 102 deaths - had by far its worst week for deaths in the pandemic, with 75% in north east Wales.
They included 47 deaths in hospitals and 40 in care homes in the health board area.
There were 25 deaths involving Wrexham care home residents and 17 in hospital in the area.
There were also 20 hospital deaths involving Flintshire residents.
The Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board area saw 78 deaths. These included 20 deaths in hospital and 19 of care home residents in Bridgend. There were 18 more hospitals deaths in Rhondda Cynon Taf and five in Merthyr Tydfil.
There were also 29 hospital deaths in Cardiff, 25 involving Caerphilly residents and 24 in Swansea.
All counties recorded at least one death involving Covid-19.
How many deaths in total?
The total number of deaths involving Covid in Wales, up to and registered by 15 January, was 5,866 people. When deaths registered over the following few days are counted, there is a total of 6,074.
RCT, with 802 deaths, has the largest number of Covid-19 deaths occurring in Wales, followed by Cardiff with 708 up to the latest week.
What about 'excess deaths'?
So-called excess deaths, which compare all registered deaths with previous years, continue to be above the five-year average.
Looking at the number of deaths we would normally expect to see at this point in the year is seen as a useful measure of how the pandemic is progressing.
In Wales, the number of deaths from all causes fell again from 1,170 to 1,077, but it was still 265 deaths (32.6%) above the five-year average for the week.
When this is added up, the number of deaths from all causes from 3 January 2020 and up to 22 January 2021 was 41,238, which is 4,962 more than the five-year average.
Of these, 6,330 deaths (15.3%) mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate. When deaths occurring up to 22 January but counting registrations in the week or so after, the total is 6,473.
When looking at crude death rates - based on local populations - Wales has four of the highest 10 across England and Wales.
RCT has 332.4 deaths per 100,000 people in total so far in the pandemic. Merthyr is third with 305. Bridgend and Blaenau Gwent are also high.
Ceredigion, once second lowest behind the Isles of Scilly, now has the 26th-lowest death rate in the UK with 100.4 per 100,000, with Anglesey the lowest in Wales on 65.7 deaths per 100,000.
ONS reports registrations of deaths, where doctors either confirm or suspect Covid-19 and include it on the death certificate. As well as hospitals and care homes, it also includes deaths in hospices and people's own homes. In around 90% of cases, it is estimated that Covid is the underlying cause of death, not just a contributory factor.