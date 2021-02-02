Covid improvement notice for doctor's surgery in Cwmbran
A GP surgery has been hit with a Covid improvement notice for failing to follow Welsh Government regulations.
Llanyravon Surgery in Cwmbran was given the order on Monday for failing to undertake a specific risk assessment.
The surgery, which temporarily closed at the start of the year due to staff shortages, has 14 days to make the necessary changes.
It has since reopened and said it had no comment to make when contacted by the BBC.
If the necessary changes are not made, the surgery could face further enforcement action from Torfaen council.
However, it will not be ordered to close because it is used to "provide essential public services", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
