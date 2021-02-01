Pembroke Castle Novichok hoaxer 'pathetic', says judge
A retired teacher who carried out a series of Novichok hoaxes at a Welsh castle has been described as "sad, pathetic individual" by a judge.
John ap Evans, 67, from Pembroke, put bottles labelled "Novichok" at Pembroke Castle on five occasions in 2018, four months after the Salisbury poisonings.
He admitted five charges of placing a thing to induce belief it was likely to contain a noxious substance.
At Swansea Crown Court he received a suspended sentence of 21 months.
The court heard his actions led to the evacuation of the area.
As well as police and fire crews, the response involved the UK's leading chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defence experts who had been involved in the Salisbury investigations, as well as scientists from Porton Down science park in Wiltshire, who analysed the contents of each of the bottles.
Ap Evans, from Northgate Street, was arrested after police set up a hidden camera.
'Art installation'
He had been due to stand trial but later changed his plea to guilty to all five charges.
Ap Evans, who declined to have any legal representation, told the court he had not intended to cause any harm and had placed the bottles as part of an art installation.
In a witness impact statement read to the court, a member of the castle's staff said the incidents had caused a lot of worry, adding her daughter was "inconsolable" at school following the first incident.
Ap Evans was also handed 15 days of rehabilitation activity, 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £2,400 compensation to the castle.
Judge Paul Thomas QC said ap Evans was not considered to be a genuine threat to society, but his actions were the result of a "stupid escapade" committed by a "sad, pathetic individual who wanted to bring some excitement into your life".
He said the rehabilitation activity was to "address your distorted thinking".
After sentencing, Det Insp Phil Kite said: "It has taken more than two years of protracted investigations to secure his conviction for the people of Pembroke and west Wales.
"We hope today's sentence will reassure the public that Dyfed-Powys Police will do all we can to bring those intent on causing fear to their community to justice."