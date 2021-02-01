Covid: NHS app users can apply for £500 self-isolation payment
- Published
People in Wales who are told to self-isolate by the NHS Covid-19 phone app can now apply for a £500 payment, the Welsh Government have announced.
Until now it has only been available to low-earners who have been asked to isolate by either Test, Trace, Protect or their child's education setting.
Users need to contact their local authority to access the self-isolation support scheme.
People will have to show evidence their income will be reduced by isolating.
It is available to people who are employed or self-employed and unable to work from home.
The applicant or their partner must be currently receiving universal credit, working tax credit, income-based employment and support allowance, income-based jobseeker's allowance, income support, housing benefit or pension credit.
Some will have their application accepted under the discretionary element of Self-Isolation Support Scheme.
People living in Wales and England have been urged to download the government's contact-tracing app.
NHS Covid-19 instructs users to self-isolate if it detects they were near to someone who has the virus.
'Financial security'
The Housing and Local Government Minister Julie James said the Welsh Government was "committed to protecting people's health and wellbeing".
"We will continue to support the people of Wales during this difficult time," she said.
"The £500 payment has already provided financial security to those asked to self-isolate, helping to break the cycle of transmission and ensure no-one has to choose between feeding their family or going to work and potentially spreading the virus."
She said local authorities had "once again risen to the challenge" of ensuring all those who need financial support throughout receive it while developers amend the process so people can apply for help directly through the app.