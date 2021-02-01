Covid: Hospitals 'still full' despite falling new cases
Hospitals are still full despite the number of new cases of coronavirus falling in many communities across Wales, a leading doctor has warned.
Wales' average Covid case rate has fallen from more than 650 per 100,000 people before Christmas to 150 now.
Although, rates in Wales' most infected county are double the national average.
Dr Giri Shanker, of Public Health Wales (PHW), said there were signs community transmission was going down, but warned the NHS was still struggling.
Dr Shanker, who is leading PHW's response to the coronavirus pandemic, said: "As much as it is welcome news the translation of that effect into our NHS and health care is yet to be seen.
"The hospitals are still full, critical care is full and sadly the number of people dying and is still where above where we'd like it to be."
Many hospitals have already cancelled some non-urgent procedures amid rising pressures as the number of Covid patients needing treatment more than doubled the April peak in December.
After record numbers at the start of January, the number of Covid patients in Welsh hospitals had fallen to 2,623 on 28 January, according to the latest available statistics.
While numbers had dipped from a peak earlier in January, numbers had risen in Swansea Bay and Betsi Cadwaladr in north Wales, which hit its highest number of patients, 383, last Wednesday (27 January).
Aneurin Bevan health board in south-east Wales currently has the most Covid patients - 565 - according to the latest figures.
The proportion of Covid patients compared to other patients in all south Wales health boards, however, has fallen.
Admissions to hospitals of confirmed and suspected Covid-19 cases were running at a daily seven-day average of 117 on 28 January. This has stayed fairly stable for the last two weeks on average and is not as high as during the first wave peak.
Covid admissions make up around 12% of all hospital admissions.
Some 192,282 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales since the start of the pandemic - with 605 people testing positive in the latest 24 hour period.
PHW confirmed a further 34 people died in Wales with coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total death toll to 4,754 people.
Nine of 10 of the most infected local authorities in the UK in one week in December were in Wales, some with case rates above 1,000 per 100,000 people - prompting a strict lockdown on 19 December.
Six weeks on, Covid infection rates in Wales are falling.
Wrexham is currently Wales' most infected local authority with 416.3 cases per 100,000 people - which is more than twice Wales' average of 150.1.