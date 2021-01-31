Covid: Twenty fined for attending Caerphilly house parties
- Published
More than 20 people have been fined for breaching Covid stay-at-home rules after police broke up two house parties.
Both parties were identified within the space of three hours at Bargoed and Rhymney in Caerphilly on Saturday, Gwent Police said.
A motorist from London was also fined after driving to Snowdon on Saturday, despite lockdown restrictions.
"Ignorance isn't a defence," said North Wales Police in a Facebook post.
"The rules have been spread far and wide but yet people still choose to put others at risk.
"Snowdonia will still be here after we beat the virus."
South Wales Police said officers in Merthyr Tydfil issued eight fixed penalty notices on Saturday after a group of people had stopped off in the town on their way home to Cardiff following a "day trip" in Brecon.
People are allowed out to exercise since Wales was placed under level four lockdown rules before Christmas
However, everyone in Wales has been told to stay local and not to drive to locations, with all but essential travel banned, and £60 fines issued for a first offence.
In England, people must stay at home and only go out if they have "a reasonable excuse".