Snow and ice warning in Wales on Tuesday, Met Office says
Snow and ice could bring further disruption to parts of Wales on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.
It has issued a weather warning for north Wales, Powys and Ceredigion.
Two Covid-19 vaccination centres and a test centre were shut on Saturday as snowfall caused localised disruption in Wales.
A warning for ice is in place until 11:00 GMT on Sunday for most of Wales, apart from Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.
North Wales Police said snow and ice caused "treacherous" conditions on some roads in Denbighshire and Flintshire on Saturday.
The Met Office had warned that up to 6in (15cm) of snow could fall on ground above 800ft (250m) for 15 of Wales' 22 counties.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board said its vaccination centres at Merthyr Tydfil and Abercynon in Rhondda Cynon Taf would reopen on Sunday after remaining closed due to Saturday's weather forecast.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board also closed a Covid-19 test centre in Llangollen, Denbighshire, on Saturday due to snow.
More snow is expected on Tuesday, according to the Met Office, with up to 4in (10cm) possible above about 500ft (150m).
"As well as snow, a period of freezing rain is possible for parts of east Wales and the north Midlands," it said.
"Should this occur widespread icy stretches would form."