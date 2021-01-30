Wales snow disruption warning for second weekend
Snow could cause disruption across parts of Wales on Saturday, according to the Met Office.
The warning covers 15 of Wales' 22 counties with up to 6in (15cm) on ground above 800ft (250m).
Forecasters said it could affect travel, cause power cuts and cut off rural communities. Last weekend four vaccinations had to shut due to snow.
Further snow and ice warnings for more areas of Wales have been put in place between Monday and Wednesday.
The Met Office said nearly 3in (7cm) of snow could be seen above about 500ft (150m) with a "low chance" that up to a foot (30cm) of snow could cover higher routes in mid and north Wales such as the Clwydian Range on Saturday.
Saturday's snow warning is in place until 18:00 GMT.
It covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen and Wrexham.
The snow and ice warning from Monday at 21:00 GMT also includes Anglesey, Bridgend and Swansea.
The Met Office warned 1.6in (4cm) of snow was "quite likely" away from coasts, with up to 4in (10cm) possible above about 500ft (150m).
"As well as snow, a period of freezing rain is possible for parts of east Wales," it said.