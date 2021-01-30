One taken to hospital after kitchen blaze at Gaerwen
One person has been taken to hospital and two other people have been treated for the effects of smoke following a kitchen fire.
Firefighters were called to the incident at Gaerwen, Anglesey, on Friday at 17:38 GMT.
It is understood objects on a cooker hob were ignited after it was switched on accidentally.
Two people were checked for the effects of smoke at the scene and a third was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Llangefni, Bangor and Caernarfon to deal with the incident.
