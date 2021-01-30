Penylan murder probe launched after man's body found
- Published
Police have launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of a man's body in Cardiff.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was discovered by a member of the public at Westville Road, Penylan, on Thursday at about 23:30 GMT.
South Wales Police has set up an incident room at Cardiff Central Police Station.
Police are are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the vicinity of Newport Road and its junction with Albany Road, or in Broadway, between 22:15 on Thursday and 01:00 on Friday.
Det Supt Darren George said: "No matter how insignificant the information may seem, we would much rather you make the call to our incident room to speak to one of our officers.
"I would ask that if anyone who was in the area around these times, who has any dashcam or CCTV footage, to please contact the incident room at Cardiff Central police station."