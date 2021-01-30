Covid vaccine: Sir Tom Jones feels 'bulletproof' after second jab
Sir Tom Jones has said he feels "bulletproof" after receiving both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
The Pontypridd-born singer, 80, first revealed he had his first jab before performing on Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny, broadcast on New Year's Eve.
Now the singer has said "it's a great feeling" to be fully vaccinated.
He told The Graham Norton Show: "I've had the two and I'm now bulletproof!"
Due to lockdown and coronavirus restrictions, live performances with audiences across the country have been halted. But the veteran performer and The Voice coach is keen to get back on stage.
"I thought 'I'll be able to go out and do some live shows now', but then I thought, 'you've got to have an audience for that! If they haven't had the jab, what's the point?'" he said.
Asked if he still enjoys performing, he said: "I love it. I sing around the house; I sing even when I don't get paid for it! I love to sing, I really do, and any chance I have to get up and sing I will."