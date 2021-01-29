Conwy missing fishing boat search to enter second day
- Published
The search for a missing fishing boat and the three people on board will resume for a second day later.
It was launched on Thursday after the Nicola Faith failed to return to Conwy.
The vessel was expected back in port at midnight on Wednesday, with the Coastguard receiving reports it was missing at 10:00 GMT on Thursday.
Rescue efforts, involving lifeboats, a plane and a helicopter, were suspended at about 21:00 on Thursday and will resume at first light.
"Absolutely every effort is being made to find the missing vessel and our thoughts are clearly with the family, who are clearly worried about their loved ones at this time," an RNLI spokesman said on Thursday.
As well as a coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon, a fixed-wing coastguard aircraft is also taking part in the operation.
The RNLI said an Atlantic 85 lifeboat from Beaumaris was launched at about 14:30 to search around the Puffin Island area.
Rhyl RNLI volunteer Paul Frost said the 10m (33ft) fishing vessel was last seen at 22:00 on Wednesday night, off Rhos-on-Sea.
He said the search operation was covering a huge area, adding: "It is literally hundreds of square miles, the area searched is something like 30 miles across by about 15 miles out as well.
"That's why so many resources have been utilised to try and search the area adequately."
While describing it as "very,very cold", he said sea conditions "aren't too bad", but nightfall on Thursday made searching more difficult.
"The aircraft are fitted with infrared so they can see any heat on the surface, and also the lifeboats can use flares, searchlights, things like that. So it doesn't necessarily stop us," he added.