Major search for three people on missing Conwy fishing boat
A major search operation is under way for three people missing on a fishing boat that left Conwy on Wednesday.
The vessel had been expected back in port at midnight.
A coastguard spokeswoman said: "At just after 10am this morning, HM Coastguard received a report of an overdue fishing vessel with three people on board.
"The vessel had departed from Conwy, on the north coast of Wales, yesterday. The vessel was expected back in port at midnight last night."
Rescue teams from Rhyl, Bangor and Llandudno Coastguard Rescue Teams have been sent to assist along with six RNLI lifeboats from Rhyl, Llandudno & Conwy.
A search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon is also on the scene. A fixed wing plane is also joining the search operation.
The RNLI said an Atlantic 85 lifeboat from Beaumaris was launched at around 14:30 GMT to search around the Puffin Island area.
An RNLI spokeswoman said it was extremely unusual to have six lifeboats all out on the same operation at the same time.
BBC Wales's Chris Dearden is at Llandudno RNLI station:
"Search activity is now spread across the north Wales coast. Here at Llandudno lifeboat station, police and coastguard officers are having discussions in front of the boathouse. Coastguard teams from this area have been out searching for some hours.
"To the east, activity can be seen off shore near Rhyl. The lifeboat from there is among those in the search.
"And to the west, a new area: we've just heard how the lifeboat from Beaumaris has been mobilised to search around Puffin Island.
"But crews here in Llandudno are getting increasingly concerned. As one person said now: 'There've been three tides since this boat was last seen'."