Covid: Almost 100,000 fewer workers on furlough in Wales
By Sarah Dickins
BBC Wales economics correspondent
- Published
There were 155,000 workers on furlough in Wales at the end of 2020 - almost 100,000 fewer than in July.
But it is 45,000 higher than at the end of September, and accounts for 12% of those eligible for the furlough scheme.
It comes after the Office for National Statistics showed Wales' rate of unemployment had risen to 4.6% in the three months to November.
In November, Chancellor Rishi Sunak extended the UK government's Job Retention Scheme until April.
In Wales, men and women have been equally likely to have been paid under the furlough scheme, which was designed to "hibernate" jobs as businesses were forced to close during lockdown.
Pembrokeshire had the highest proportion of employees furloughed in Wales at 7,700, which represents 17% of those eligible.
It was followed by Gwynedd and Conwy, both areas reliant on tourism, and reflects the impact of the restrictions on hospitality businesses.
Caerphilly had the lowest proportion of eligible individuals furloughed at 10%.
There are fears about a significant rise in unemployment when the furlough scheme ends.
Its term has been extended several times, but is planned to come to an end on 31st March.