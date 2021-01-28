Bird Flu: Anglesey pheasants to be culled after confirmed cases
Bird flu has been confirmed in pheasants on a premises on Anglesey, the Welsh Government has said.
It said a temporary control zone had been immediately imposed around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading.
Mortality of birds on the premises is high and all those surviving in the affected group will be culled.
This is the first confirmation of the disease in Wales in the winter of 2020/21, it said.
It follows confirmation of several outbreaks of Avian Influenza in other parts of the UK this winter.
Laboratory results to determine if virus is a highly pathogenic type are expected in the next 48 hours.