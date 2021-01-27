Covid: Royal Welsh Show postponed until 2022
The 2021 edition of Europe's biggest agricultural event has been postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed.
The annual Royal Welsh Show, held at Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells in Powys, usually attracts about 250,000 people from 40 different countries.
The Royal Welsh board said it decided to cancel July's event after holding discussions with the Welsh Government.
It follows the decision to hold the 2020 Royal Welsh Show virtually.
The show began as the Welsh National Agricultural Society show in 1904 with just a few hundred animals.
After moving to its current permanent home just outside Builth Wells since 1963, the show now attracts 1,000 stands and 8,000 animals.
The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society also announced the cancelled May's Smallholding and Countryside Festival and the postponed Clwyd's Feature County Year until 2022.
"It is with the regret that the decision has been made to cancel this year's Smallholding and Countryside Festival and to postpone the Royal Welsh Show," said board chairman John T Davies.
He added that the society is exploring the option of hosting smaller Covid-compliant events over the summer and hopes to host a winter fair.
Chief executive Steve Hughson said they will continue to work alongside the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales to "create a road map for the safe re-opening of events".
"Our events are central to the rural economy and way of life and mean so much to members, exhibitors, traders and visitors," he said.
"We fully understand the responsibility on all of us to ensure we deliver our events as soon as it is safe to do so."