Pontypool factory evacuated after 'substance leak'
A factory has been evacuated after reports of a "very strong smell of ammonia" in Torfaen.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they have sent 15 vehicles to a "substance leak" at a commercial premises on the Pontyfelin Industrial Estate at New Inn, near Pontypool.
People living nearby have been urged to shut windows and doors.
Emergency services are asking people to avoid the area and the main A4042 road between Cwmbran and Pontypool is shut.
The fire service said it received reports of the substance leak at about 07:50 GMT and is responding on a "multi-agency basis with our partners to contain the substance".
We are working with @SWFireandRescue following the evacuation of a commercial premises in #Torfaen.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) January 27, 2021
The road between the Rechem roundabout and New Inn (both directions) is closed. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route as work continues.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/SqtskWAE7O
"Local residents are being advised to avoid the area at this time and to please keep windows and doors closed as a safety precaution," a spokesperson said.
Torfaen council wrote on Twitter: "There is a very strong smell of ammonia in the area so it will be advisable to close windows and doors."
# Cwmbran Due to a fire in new inn Industrial estate all 23 service not able to serve staion road till further notice.— Stagecoach South Wales (@StagecoachWales) January 27, 2021
Gwent Police tweeted to ask people to find an alternative route as work with the fire service continues, and said the road will be shut "for some time".
Stagecoach tweeted that due to "a fire" in the industrial estate, buses were not able to stop at Station Road until further notice.