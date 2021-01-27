Covid: DVLA chief to give evidence at outbreak probe
- Published
The chief executive of the DVLA has been called before a Parliamentary committee following an outbreak of coronavirus at the agency's headquarters in Swansea.
The Transport Committee is holding an urgent evidence session to look into the Covid-19 outbreak.
The head of the DVLA has written to MPs, saying an "extensive range of safety measures" have been implemented.
Ministers were urged to intervene after 500 cases left staff scared to work.
Julie Lennard, chief executive of the DVLA, and HR and estates director Louise White will give evidence to the committee later.
A coronavirus outbreak was declared at the centre in the Clase area of Swansea in December after 352 cases of Covid-19 in the space of four months.
The DVLA - the UK government's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency - insisted safety was a priority and it followed guidance to "help keep our offices Covid secure".
But calls were made to increase workplace safety following the outbreak. The DVLA's offices have seen 500 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Wales' first minister Mark Drakeford said he has repeatedly raised concerns over case numbers at the organisation, one of south Wales' biggest employers.
Eluned Morgan, Wales' minister for mental health and wellbeing, said the decision to introduce tougher Covid regulations for workplaces in Wales was made, in part, due to the situation at the DVLA.
"We've been worried about the DVLA for a while, now," she said.
"We've been putting pressure on them. It comes up time and again from the people who represent Swansea - and we're worried the pressure on people working there hasn't helped.
"The situation is one of the reasons why we've introduced new rules, new legislation, to tighten the restrictions on people at work."