Holyhead plastics-to-oil plant 'to create 52 jobs'
A new facility to turn plastic into oil is set to create 52 jobs at a Holyhead waste management site, bosses say.
Money from the UK government's Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) will used for the plant at Orthios Eco Park.
The cash will help buy equipment to process previously unrecyclable items like crisp packets, sweet wrappers, polystyrene and cling film.
The P-2-O process, as it is known, converts them into a synthetic oil.
These types of plastic were previously not recyclable.
Orthios, which is based at the former Anglesey Aluminium site, says the technology is "cutting edge" and it is planning to start full-scale production "soon".
The development will allow it to almost double the current workforce of 56 on site.
Further loan
Chief executive Sean McCormick, said: "Establishing our new plastics recycling centre is a key part of our overall plan to treat waste as a valuable resource with a huge part to play in tackling climate change and building a sustainable, prosperous, carbon-neutral economy.
"Orthios will tease out first those plastics which can be readily repurposed and send the remainder to our P-2-0 facility to extract fuel and other ingredients valuable to industry, including ours."
Mr McCormick said the company was also applying for a second loan for equipment to produce gas-from-plant material (biomass), which will create further "new employment opportunities and a greener future".
Virginia Crosbie, Conservative MP for Ynys Mon said: "I am delighted to hear the news that Orthios will be receiving CIBLS funding and that it will be put to such good use.
"This project will not only contribute to the UK Government's net-zero carbon targets but, by bringing new jobs to Anglesey, it also supports its levelling-up agenda."