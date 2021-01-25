Barry murder: Leon Symons said Harry Baker 'didn't deserve it'
A man accused of murdering a teenager told a police officer he did not deserve it, a court has heard.
Jurors at Newport Crown Court were shown bodycam footage of Leon Symons' arrest for the murder of Harry Baker, 17, at Barry Docks in August 2019.
It shows Mr Symons surrounded by officers with his hands cuffed behind his back, with clear plastic bags then put over his hands.
Six men and a boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny murder.
In the footage shown to the court Mr Symons tells an officer, who had a bodycam: "I was at the scene," and names some other defendants in the case.
"It's a drug deal gone wrong," he said
"He didn't deserve it, that little kid bro. He did not deserve it one bit. He was so young as well, 17.
"I feel sorry for his family, like."
In the footage, Mr Symons talks to the officer about his own family and then sits with his head bowed, staring at the floor.
Mr Symons then remarks on the "size of that machete".
Harry, from Cardiff, was found dead in a container yard after he was knifed nine times.
Jurors were also shown the moment some of the defendants climbed into the secure yard in Barry Docks where the teenager's body was found.
Earlier in the trial they were shown a knife that was found by police in bushes close to where Harry's body was found.
Leon Clifford, 23; Raymond Thompson, 48; Lewis Evans, 62; Ryan Palmer, 34 and Peter McCarthy, 37, all from Barry; Leon Symons, 22, from Ely, in Cardiff, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified deny murder.
The trial continues.