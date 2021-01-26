Covid: Wales' unemployment rises again amid pandemic
- Published
Wales' rate of unemployment has risen to 4.6% in the three months to November as coronavirus continued to hit the jobs market, latest figures show.
There were 14,000 more unemployed people in November than in the three months to August, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Its labour market figures showed there were 25,000 more people out of work than the same time last year.
The UK's unemployment rate rose to 5%, up from 4.9%.
Wales continues to have a lower rate of unemployment than other nations and regions of the UK, but in the past year it has had the second-highest rate of growth of unemployment, after London.
The latest figures also showed how many people were on company pay rolls in December. Across the UK, there were 800,000 fewer than in December 2019.
Average monthly wages in Wales have risen by 5.4% to £1,784, which suggests many low-paid jobs have been lost.
The hardest-hit sectors of the economy were the arts, entertainment, accommodation and food.