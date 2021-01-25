BBC News

Weather: Travel warning as icy conditions follow snow

Published
image copyrightTraffic Wales
image captionGritters were out near the A55 in Denbighshire on Monday morning

Ice could bring disruption across the whole of Wales on Monday morning.

The Met Office said "longer journey times by road, bus and train" could be expected for those who have to travel to work.

Wales is in a level four lockdown with all but essential travel banned, but daily exercise is allowed and there could be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A yellow weather warning for ice runs until 11:00 GMT on Monday.

Police have warned of difficult conditions due to snow and ice.

The warning follows on from snow across parts of Wales overnight on Sunday which led to four vaccination centres being closed.

Sunday appointments in Bridgend, Rhondda, Abercynon and Merthyr Tydfil have been rescheduled for safety reasons - but centres will reopen on Monday.

The drop in temperatures is likely to exacerbate problems after widespread flooding caused by Storm Christoph last week.

