Cwm Taf maternity: Failings 'affected two-thirds of women'
- Published
Two-thirds of women at the heart of a review into maternity services at a Welsh health board could have had very different outcomes if they had received better care, a report has found.
The Independent Maternity Services Oversight Panel (Imsop) focused on the experiences of pregnant women at Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board between January 2016 and September 2018.
Imsop's findings reinforce those of two royal colleges.
The health board is due to comment.
Concerns emerged in late 2018 that women and babies may have come to harm because of staff shortages and failures to report serious incidents.
This sparked a major independent review, which gave a damning verdict on maternity services in Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board.
Published on Monday, the Imsop report focuses on the care of mothers.
It found that 19 reviews of maternal care (68%) revealed at least one factor where "different management would reasonably have been expected to alter the outcome".
The panel's chairman, Mick Giannasi, said: "These findings will be concerning and potentially distressing for the women and families involved, and it will be difficult for staff.
"Of the 28 episodes of care, we concluded that in 27 of them, our independent teams who reviewed the care would have done something differently. Put simply, what went wrong, might not have gone wrong if things had been done differently."
Two further reviews of stillbirths and neonatal mortality and morbidity will follow later this year.
The health board's maternity services remain in special measures since "serious failings" were highlighted two years ago.
The 2019 investigation by the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists found mothers faced "distressing experiences and poor care" at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant and Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, with maternity services deemed "dysfunctional".
Four key areas have been identified by Imsop as factors which contributed to poor care. These are:
- A "failure to listen to women"
- A "failure to identify and escalate risk"
- "Inadequate leadership"
- And 'inappropriate treatment leading to adverse outcomes"
Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the latest report recognises things are moving in the right direction for the health board, but more needs to be done.
"The report highlights that women weren't always at the centre of their care and that women weren't always listened to, and that led to harm that could have been avoided," Mr Gething said.
"The panel recognised that care could have been recognised in the past but that this wasn't the norm for every pregnancy.
"It is the women and their families who are at the centre of this report and the process of improvement. Women and their families were right to raise concerns, they should have been listened to and I remain deeply sorry they were not."
He added: "If we'd just had the Royal College's review and not looked in detail at cases, then I don't think we could have given ourselves the assurance that we understand properly what happened and what we needed to do.
"The panel can give some assurance the health board is on the right track now."