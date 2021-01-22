BBC News

Body found in River Taff named as missing man Richard Rose

A body recovered from the River Taff in Cardiff has been identified as a man who had been missing for almost seven weeks.

South Wales Police said Richard Rose, 55, from the Whitchurch area of the city, was last seen on 4 December.

His body was found on Thursday after a member of public raised the alarm after seeing a body in the river near the Taff trail walk at Blackweir.

Investigating officers said the death is being treated as unexplained.

Detectives said they want to hear from Mr Rose's friends in the Crwys Road and Albany Road area of the city. Police also said Mr Rose's family and the coroner had been informed.

