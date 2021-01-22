Covid: Trelogan farm milk buyers fined after 20-mile drive
People who queued for two hours after driving 20 miles to get milk from a farm's vending machine have been fined for breaching lockdown rules.
The fines prompted Einion and Elliw Jones, owners of the machine at the Trelogan farm, near Holywell, to feel North Wales Police has "it in for us".
They said even people living nearby are facing being fined, despite the force accepting milk as "an essential item".
Police are working with the council to ensure the farm is "Covid-compliant".
All of Wales remains under level four "stay at home" lockdown rules, with people only allowed to travel for essential reasons, which include buying food.
Welsh Government guidance on the rules say there are "no limits on how far" people can travel to shop for essential items, but urge people to stay as "local to your home as possible", and "avoid unnecessary" visits to stores.
Ms Jones, who set up the vending machine which supplies fresh milk and milk shakes at the farm about three weeks ago, said people had been travelling from Flint and Ruthin to buy the milk.
"Most of the officers are fine and just have a quiet word, but one seems to have it in for us and has even told people from Trelawnyd and Mostyn, which are just down the road from us, that they shouldn't be here," she said.
"Last Friday, about 30 people from Rhyl came up in cars at about 23:00 GMT and he issued them with fines."
Wear masks signs
The machine is located in a shed near the farm gate and there are signs advising customers to keep two metres (6ft) apart and to wear masks.
A police spokesman said: "We are aware of the farm and that they are working with Flintshire County Council to ensure that they are Covid-compliant surrounding queuing, social distancing etc.
"The same rules apply to customers there about travelling. Milk is deemed an essential item."